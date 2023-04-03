Nancy Krytus-Poblocki, 58, of East Bethany, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, peacefully with her family. Nancy was born on Nov. 9, 1964 to the late Alfred and Dorothy Krytus in Buffalo, N.Y. She is predeceased by her beloved brother, Allan.
She graduated from Emerson Vocational High School in 1984 and worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 18+ years. Nancy will be remembered for being dedicated to her family, loving the sun, as well as enjoying camping and boating at Rushford Lake.
Nancy will sadly be missed by her husband, Michael Miller Sr.; her four children, Timothy Jr (Nicole), Crystal (Jakob Sr.), Samantha (Branson) Stafford, and Michael Miller Jr.; her grandchild, Jakob Jr.; her siblings, David, Joyce Calway (Paul Wilton), Sharon (George) Walsh, Joanne (Roger), Joseph (Karyn), Sandra (Robert) Stachowiak, and Stephen (Kim); and sister-in-law, Karen Janiak; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, close family friends, and co-workers.
Friends are invited to call Tuesday, April 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, at Mary Immaculate Parish, 5865 Ellicott St. Rd., East Bethany, NY 14054. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Genesee Cancer Assistance, 127 North Street, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.