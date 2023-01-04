Nicholas A. Morello, Sr., age 91, of Warsaw, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022 at the East Side Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw.
He was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Geneseo, N,Y,, son of the late Louis and Rose Battaglia Morello. Nick was employed for over forty years with the former Pavilion Natural Gas Company and then with Rochester Gas & Electric Company. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Church in Warsaw.
Nick was a member of the Warsaw Volunteer Exempt Firemen, the Wyoming County Veterans Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose -560 in Warsaw. He was a former active member of the Warsaw Fire Department. Nick was an avid golfer, bowler and softball player, competing in many leagues over the years.
Surviving are his wife of sixty-four years, Dolores Bricks Morello; his children, Dr. Rose (Donald Anderson) Glynne of Arkansas, Karen (Craig) Geraci of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Louis (Susan) Morello of Bradford, Pa., Nancy (Ralph) Hulme of Warsaw, Nicholas Morello, Jr. of Holley; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his sister, Angela (Larry) Futter of Vernon, N.Y.. He was the brother of the late Serafine Torregiano.
Nick’s funeral service and military honors will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at noon at the Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 North Main Street, Warsaw. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Warsaw Rescue Squad, PO Box 22, Warsaw, NY 14569. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.