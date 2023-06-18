CALEDONIA — Norma J. Werner passed away June 14, 2023 at age 81. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Alexandria) Werner and Kathleen (Frank) DeLuca both of Webster; two grandchildren, Cameron and Colby Werner; sister, Elaine (Ronald) Herman. Predeceased by her husband, Donald Werner; mother and father, John Hassett and Norma (Kenneth) Walton; brother, Louis Hassett.
Friends may call Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. with her service to follow calling hours at 7 p.m. at the Alhart Funeral Home, 3068 West Main Street, Caledonia. Private Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Attica, N.Y. Memorials may be made to the American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, c/o Dorothy Fletcher, 3282 Keenan Place, Caledonia, NY 14423. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit, www.alhartfuneralhome.