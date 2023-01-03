BETHANY — Norma L. Bower, 93, of East Bethany went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Norma was born Tuesday, Jan. 22, 1929, in Batavia, N.Y., a daughter of the late William A. and Laura (Wood) Phillips. She graduated from Pavilion High School and married the love of her life, Robert Bower on March 21, 1953 at East Bethany Presbyterian Church.
She was a lifelong member of the East Bethany Presbyterian Church, where she was an organist for many years. Norma was tax collector for the town of Bethany for over 44 years and was an active member in the Marine Corps League, American Legion Auxiliary -332, and National Rural Carriers Auxiliary and Provident Guild. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and watching the Muckdogs play.
She is survived by children, Robert (Susan) Bower of Rush, Kathleen (Rev. Edwin) Blair of Virginia, Douglas (Dawn) Bower of Albion, Calvin (Ruth) Bower of Canadice and Daniel (Anne) Bower of Tupper Lake; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In death, Norma is reunited with her husband, Robert B. Bower; and her parents, William A. and Laura Phillips.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 E. Main Street Batavia, NY. Norma‘s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at East Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5735 Ellicott Street Road, East Bethany, N.Y. Burial will be in East Bethany Rural Cemetery in East Bethany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bethany Presbyterian Church, Bethany Fire Department, Supportive Care of Orleans or a charity of your choice.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.