SILVER SPRINGS — Norma P. Main, age 93, of North Main Street, Silver Springs, passed away, peacefully at home, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born in Turtlepoint, Pa., a daughter of the late Frederick and Alta Snyder Reed. A lifetime resident of Wyoming County, Norma worked as a seamstress for both the Browns Knitting Mill in Warsaw and Attica Knitting mill before their closure. Norma enjoyed watching television and reading. She surrounded herself with her beloved family to include her many grandchildren. Norma was a great cook and she could can just about anything from tomatoes to cucumbers and everything in between. Her animals were also her family but there are just too many to list but she loved them all.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond Main; and a sister, Rose Hallock.
Survivors include her three sons, Ray (Ruth) Main of Perry, Art (Donna Evert) Main of Perry, Pete Main of Buffalo; three daughters, Rhonda Main of Silver Springs, Noni (Danny) Ellis of Wyoming, Yvonne (Dutchy) Barnhardt of Silver Springs; a brother, Edwin Hallock of Pavilion; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Friends of Norma P. Main may call on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, plant a tree or send a card. Funeral services will follow the calling at 12pm with Pastor Daryn Duff of Rock Glen Baptist Church as Officiant. Burial will be private in the Elmwood Cemetery in Silver Springs beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made in Norma’s name to the Wyoming County SPCA at PO Box 269 Attica, NY 14011 or to the New Start Kitty Shelter at 6342 Denton Corners Road Castile, NY 14427.