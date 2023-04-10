INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Pamela Ann Howe (Dobbins) passed away surrounded by her family on March 31. She was 72.
Pam was born April 15, 1950, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Thomas and Alice Dobbins (Coyle). She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1968 and from Buffalo State College with a Masters degree in Education.
She married Gerald Ellingham in 1971 in Batavia, N.Y., and they welcomed a son, Joseph, in 1973. In 1977, she married David Howe from Byron, N.Y., and gave birth to daughters, Heather (1978) and Maura (1984), and son, Matthew (1981).
Pam started her lengthy teaching career in 1971 at Byron-Bergen Elementary School. She taught for more than 40 years, including stints as a preschool teacher and a homeschool instructor for her two granddaughters. In 1990, she began her career as Byron-Bergen’s swim coach, leading the team until 2002. Along the way, she coached three of her own children and led the team to multiple titles.
In 2007, Pam moved to Queens, N.Y., where she lived while studying at the famed French Culinary Institute in Manhattan. She completed her formal training as pastry chef, however her dream of starting her own business was derailed after a devastating fire at her home.
Pam shared her love for travel with her children and family on many summer trips to Cape Cod, the Outer Banks and later on many Caribbean cruises. In her last few months, she was busy planning an Alaskan cruise with her sisters and other family members.
Pam’s devotion to the Lord and her church was undeniable. The congregation at First Baptist Church in Indian Trail loved her deeply and quickly took her in as a member of their family.
In addition to the thousands of former students, faculty and friends whose lives were touched by this amazing woman, Pam is survived by her sisters, Paula Tatko and Laura Stratton; son, Joseph and Melissa Ellingham (Bartolotta); daughter, Heather and Roger Langille; son, Matthew and Tracey Howe (Isenberg); daughter, Maura Howe; granddaughters, Riley and Kaia Langille; a nephew and numerous nieces and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 15, at First Baptist Church of Indian Trail, 732 Indian Trail-Fairview Road, Indian Trail, N.C.