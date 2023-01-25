BATAVIA — Patricia A. Drake, 74 of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2023) at her home in Batavia.
Mrs. Drake was born Feb. 6, 1948, in Albion, a daughter of the late George and Barbara (Sprague) Snell.
Patricia was an avid crafter. She enjoyed painting, woodworking, and making jewelry. Family was important to Patricia, and she cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
Patricia is the wife of the late Clardon E. Drake.
Surviving is her daughter, Darlene (Glenn) Hart of Byron; grandchildren, Amanda Hart, Ashley (Ken) Morris, and Brittney (Rick) Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Baity, Haley Morris, Kaleb Morris, Savannah Judd, and Rick Schwartz, Jr.; brothers, Danny (Sandy) Snell of Batavia, and Gordy (Sue) Snell of Florida; sisters, Dorthea (Dick) Gold of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Suzie (Robert) Woodrow of Byron, and Becky (Ted) Mann of Silver Springs; sister-in-law, Leona (late Alton) Quackenbush of Florida. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Snell, Archie Snell, George Snell, and Audrey (late Ronald) Swanson.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Albion Cemetery in Albion at the convenience of the family. A public celebration of Patricia’s life is being planned and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteers for Animals, PO Box 1621, Batavia, NY 14021 or to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements for Patricia were entrusted to the care of H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia.