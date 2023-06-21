Patricia A. Nuciola

On June 18, 2023, at age of 82. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph Nuciola Jr.; brother, James Sears.
She is survived by her children, David (Yvonne) FitzSimmons, Ruth (Roger) Bell, Barbara (Alton “Buster”) McElwain, Laurie (Rick) Bater, Mike (Linda) FitzSimmons, Steve (Alicia) FitzSimmons, Cheryl (John) Burrs; sisters, Mary Ruth Callerame and Norma Kretschmer; brother, Donald (E.A.) Sears; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Patricia enjoyed helping others, especially the elderly. She believed that family was very important and was the world’s best Mom.
Friends are invited to Call Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Cameron Brady & Steuber Funeral Home, 111 Wolcott St., Le Roy, where her Funeral Service will follow after Calling Hours at 7 p.m.
Interment will be held privately at Riga Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Leroyfuneralhome.com.