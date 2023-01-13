Patricia Ann Mucher
Patricia Ann Mucher went home to be with the Lord suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Pat was born in Galveston, Texas, to Carnell and Albertine (Guynes) Hoeser on July 13, 1944 and grew up in Schertz, Texas, graduating from Schertz-Cibolo High School in 1962. A highlight of her childhood was spending three years with her family at Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo, Japan where her father was stationed with the United States Air Force.
Pat married Philip Mucher in 1963 and the couple moved to New York, where they raised their five children, living in Perry from 1975 to 2002. An avid animal lover, Pat enjoyed living in the country, where the family raised horses, cows, chickens and dogs. Her love of dogs gravitated into a passion for showing and breeding championship Akita show dogs, a breed she first saw during her time in Japan as a child. She also helped her husband with his business and later worked for Serendipity Travel in Warsaw, N.Y.
Pat and Phil were active members of Castile Baptist Church and raised the family to love the Lord. Her own love for Christ, serving others and travel prompted Pat and Phil to join Servants on Wheels Every Ready (SOWERS), traveling the country helping church, camp and other Christian ministries with various projects.
She and Phil retired to Stuart, Florida in 2002, volunteering with Samaritan Home for Boys for several years. She continued to return north to New York for the summer months to visit family and friends and attended Houghton Wesleyan Church in Houghton, N.Y., while in town. She was an active member of Tropical Farms Baptist Church for 12 years and most recently at Family Church North Stuart, serving in various church ministries.
Pat loved spending time with her family, especially doting on her 14 grandchildren and six great grand children. She was a lover of nostalgia, including classic movies from the 1940s and 50s, she excelled at trivia and playing word games, and she enjoyed various genres of music and watching HGTV. She loved to bake, with her cream scones and Texas sheet cakes the highlights of family get-togethers and birthdays. Her creativity and love were also expressed by the numerous afghans, quilts and knitted Christmas stockings she crafted for her children and grandchildren.
Pat was predeceased by her father, Carnell; mother, Albertine; sister, Barbara; daughter, Robin; and daughter-in-law, Vicki. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Philip of Stuart; four children: son, Thomas Mucher of Charles Town, W. Va., son, Richard Mucher (Christina) of Hilton, N.Y., daughter, Rebecca Mastin (Bryan) of Stuart, Fla., and son, Jason Mucher (Alicia) of Houghton, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren, Adam, Melissa, Derek, Tyler, Morghan, Jenelle, Kelcie, Quinn, Madison, Reagan, Jadyn, Campbell, Emalyn and Bella; and seven great-grandchildren, Reeve, Ethan, Jax, Peyton, Colton, Landon and one on the way due July 13, her birthday.
A memorial service is planned for today, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at Family Church North Stuart, 1950 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, Fla. She will be interred at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla., on Thursday, Jan. 19. Another service of remembrance is being planned for the summer in Houghton, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in honor of Patricia Mucher to Beacon World Missions, PO Box 97, Trenton, GA 30752. Beacon supports national pastors in Ukraine as well as orphanage work and humanitarian aid in the war. Pat and Phil have been supporters of Beacon for over 25 years.