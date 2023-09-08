Patricia J. (Cameron) Fussell Jan. 21, 1947 to Sept. 1, 2023

Patricia J. Fussell passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, James and Grace (Sexsenian) Cameron, and survived by her husband, E. R. Fussell of Le Roy; her daughters, Salena L. Sandford (Michael) Staub of Decatur, Ga., and Heather Sandford of Ithaca; her sister, Kathleen (Richard) Isaman of North Chili; stepchildren, Elizabeth (Anthony) Racine of El Paso, Texas, Robert (Stacey) Fussell and Anna (Kristian) Sorensen of Le Roy; and step-grandchildren, Carter and Alison Racine, Kayla and Lola Fussell and Samantha, Elizabeth and Sophia Sorensen.
Pat graduated from Madison High School in Rochester and GCC in Batavia.
She was an excellent vocalist. A few of the many groups she sang with were: principal singer for the St. Mark’s Episcopal choir in Le Roy for over 40 years, the Emmaus Moravian Church choir on St. John, Virgin Islands, Wyoming County singers, Genesee Chorale, and Mercury Opera where she sang solos at the Eastman Theater in Rochester before thousands. She was an avid knitter, who was a member of various knitting groups. She also sat on the Woodward Memorial Library Board for 10 years and was a founder of the Le Roy Farmer’s Market. She also worked for many years as a court reporter in many local courts in local counties.
Above all, she described herself as a “Home Body” whose greatest pleasures came from decorating her house for each holiday season, making mittens, sweaters and other such items for children and grandchildren and cooking — primarily Armenian delicacies.
While she did not win the title of Miss New York, she was chosen to compete in that contest and did so at the Nevele Country Club in the Catskills.
She fought a courageous battle with brain cancer for well over four years, that ultimately and tragically took her life.
She will be greatly missed.
Family and friends may call on Friday, Sept. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake Street Road, Le Roy. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1 East Main St., Le Roy.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Le Roy Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 56, Le Roy, or St. Mark’s Church, Le Roy.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Pat’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.