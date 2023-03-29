Patricia Mary Brady Nov. 19, 1955-March 28, 2023

LE ROY — Patricia M. Brady passed away peacefully at LeRoy Village Green, Le Roy, N.Y., on March 28, 2023.
Patti is survived by her siblings, Kathy, (Fred) Postelle, Travelers Rest, S.C., L. Peter (Jennifer Pace) Brady, Sarasota Fla., Kevin (Brenda) Brady, Le Roy, N.Y., Sheila (Dan) Dalton, Chicago, Ill., and Sheboyan (Don) Schnell, Tellico Village, Tenn. She leaves behind her daughter, Autumn Nora Bloch, and ten nieces and nephews. Patti was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia M. Brady (1968), and father, Louis P Brady, Jr., (1983) and her brother, Michael (2021).
Patti was born and raised in Le Roy, N.Y. She lived various places, however made Le Roy her home most of her adult life. Early in her working career, she was an LPN and worked in the ER at Monroe Community Hospital. Patti was a lover of life and a very gregarious lady. She made many special friends in her life, to include her Church family at the Living Waters in Le Roy. To know Patti was to love her. She certainly will be missed.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Patti’s name, please consider the Patricia Ault Brady fund at SUNY Genesee Community College, One College Rd., Batavia, NY 14020.
Arrangements Cameron Brady & Steuber Funeral Home. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit LeRoyfuneralhome.com.