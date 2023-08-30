PIKE — Patricia “Patty” Kaye Shattuck of 4975 Wolfe Road passed away peacefully after a tough fight with cancer on Aug. 28, 2023 in her home, surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters. She was born April 30, 1948, in Fillmore, a daughter of the late Allen and June Young Burger. On July 31, 1965, in Pike, she married Wendell Shattuck, who survives.
Patty was a graduate of Letchworth Central School and a former employee of Motorola and Letchworth Central School for many years. In 1997, she retired from Letchworth Central School to stay home with her grandchildren that she adored.
She loved her flowers, mowing the lawn, watching the birds and decorating for the holidays, but most of all, she loved sitting and talking with her family.
Surviving, in addition to her loving husband of 58 years are their daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Horn of Pike, Marcy (Dennis) Klump of Bliss, Heidi (Doug) Downey of Pike; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dale Burger of Florida, Keith Burger of Indiana, Karen (Jeff) Evans of Florida, Debra (Larry) Brisbree of Scio; a sister-in-law, Brenda McDonald of Pike; a brother-in-law, Grant (Jennifer) Shattuck of Pike; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, James Duffy; two brothers, Wayne Burger, Gordon Burger; a sister-in-law, Claudia Stover; and a brother-in-law, Eugene McDonald.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N Genesee Street, Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired to: Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 or Home Care and Hospice, 563 W Main Street, Arcade, NY 14009 or Pike Rescue Squad, 67 Main Street, Pike, NY 14130
