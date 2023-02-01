Patrick Camelio

BERGEN — Peacefully at home with his family, Pat passed away on Jan. 26, just shy of his 80th birthday.
He was predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Rose Camelio; sons, Patrick and Peter Camelio; brother, Joseph Camelio; and brother-in-law, Frank DiQuattro.
Pat is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Linda Camelio; son, Dominick (Bridget) Camelio; daughter, Catherine Rose (Richard) Figaro; sister, Marie DiQuattro; brother, James (Emma) Camelio; sister-in-law, Ann Camelio; granddaughters, Madelynn Mary Camelio, Grace and Zoey Shepard; grandsons, Nicholas David and Alex Patrick Figaro, along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Pat grew up on Scio Street in Rochester. He attended Mount Carmel School and East High. After school, he joined the Operating Engineers and later became the owner/manager of Demo’s Truck Parts Inc. in Bergen.
Pat was a member of St. Brigid Church in Bergen and the Holy Name Society. He enjoyed his time socializing with his friends, especially at the Bergen Farm Market diner. How he loved to go to the truck and tractor shows to see “old iron”. He even ventured out to Las Vegas a few times to the trade shows to see all of the “new iron” construction equipment. However, we believe his true fun was people watching, no matter where he was, he would sit and patiently wait passing the time by taking in all of the doings!
Pat was friend to many, but watch out for those who broke the law as he was right there to help apprehend the bad guys, whether at Walmart or at Demo’s. He had a lot of tales to tell!
For all those that knew him you will certainly remember his smile, his smirk and his sense of humor! What a guy he was!
Family and friends may call on Friday, Feb. 3 from 4-7 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd. (Rt. 19), Le Roy. His Rite of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish at the St. Brigid Church location, 18 Gibson Street, Bergen, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, the family has selected Mary Cariola Children’s Center and the Holy Name Scholarship Fund through Our Lady of Mercy/St. Brigid Parish. Both organizations held a special place in Pat’s heart.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Pat’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.