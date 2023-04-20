OAKFIELD — Patrick “Pat” Steven Davis, age 58, passed away Monday evening (April 17, 2023) at Rochester General Hospital.
He was born April 30, 1964, in Batavia, a son of Gordon Davis and the late Loretta “Ret” Whalen Davis.
Pat will be remembered for his love of his family and his love for sports. He enjoyed watching as well as participating in golfing, basketball, baseball and football. He also enjoyed shooting at the local rifle range. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed his weekly visits to Batavia Downs Casino.
He will be sadly missed by his father, Gordy Davis; brothers, David (Stacie) Davis, Richard (Pam) Davis and Steven (Jennifer) Davis; nieces and nephews, Zachery, Matthew, Stephanie, Tyler and Cole; aunts and uncle, Jackie Lapp and Richard “Mike” (Sandy) Whalen, along with many cousins and dear friends.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his nephew, Jeremy Davis.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, April 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church Site, 11095 St. Mary’s Street, Pavilion, N.Y. Interment will immediately follow in the Pavilion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Pavilion Fire Department or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Pat’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.