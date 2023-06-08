Paul D. Strogen 81, of Daly City, California and formerly of Batavia, passed away Jan. 29, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Strogen was born May 17, 1941 in Batavia, the son of the late Joseph P. Strogen and Elva Hyde Strogen.
Surviving are his son James Wohlford (Sherri) of Bloomsburg,PA, brother James A. Strogen (Virginia) of Sunrise Beach, Missouri and sister Mylynne Austgen (Wayne) of Elizabeth, Colo.
Mr. Strogen was a graduate of Batavia High School where he played drums in the band and ochestra. He also was a member of the Saint Joseph Drum and Bugle Corps.
Paul served his country honorably in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Dewey and later as an electronics instructor at the Treasure Island facility of the U.S. Navy at San Francisco.He served during the Vietnam years on a special warfare intelligence aircraft.
He was a member of the Batavia VFW as well as in San Francisco.
In later years he worked as an electrical engineer for various firms.
Mr. Strogen travelled extensively all over the world. He especially loved to sail his own sailboat with friends.
Special destinations for him were the Hawaiian Islands, Australia , Europe and especially Slovakia where he visited Strogen family relatives.
Mr. Strogen was a patron of the San Francisco Symphony and the San Francisco Opera and participated in folk dance in Europe and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. His motto was: “Music feeds my soul-Dance is my lifeblood”
He will be missed by family and a large number of friends all over the world.
Mr. Strogen’s Navy Honors Memorial Service we be held at the West Bethany cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave. Ste 123, Washington DC, 20004-2608.