Paul Davis Fix Sr., of Williamsville, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 10, 2023 at age 86. Beloved husband of 61 years to Mary Joan (nee Chaya) Fix; devoted father of Paul Davis (Lauren) Fix II and Mary Beth (Peter) Notaro; cherished grandfather of Shelby (Christopher) (nee Fix) Saeli, Paul Davis Fix III and Sarah (Tyler) (nee Notaro) Englert; adored great-grandfather of Senna Marlese Saeli.
Paul was a graduate of Akron Central Schools, University at Buffalo, and Brown University School of Finance. Beginning his career in Akron, N.Y., at US Gypsum, Paul had a very successful career in Human Resources. Starting their family in Batavia, N,Y,, Paul and Mary Joan relocated to Rochester, N.Y., where they spent many happy years watching their children grow up. Paul returned to Western New York with Empire of America Bank, and continued his career here until he retired. Paul continued to use his talents working for his son’s business, where he will be greatly missed for his presence in the office.
Paul was a lover of country music, and enjoyed many trips to sunny Florida. Golf was a major part of his life. He was a long time member of the St. Greg’s golf league, seniors group and food shuttle.
Relatives and friends may visit Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221 on Thursday (Sept. 14, 2023) from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221 on Friday (Sept. 15, 2023) at 8:45 a.m. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.