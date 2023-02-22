BATAVIA — Paul I. Randall, age 92, of Batavia, a longtime resident of Elba, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 26, 1930 in Attica, a son of the late Wesley Randall and Mary Bell Roth Randall.
He leaves behind his wife, Joyce Ames Randall; sons, David P. (Laura) Randall and Todd M. Randall; grandchildren, Wesley F. Randall, Emily M. (Joe) DeSantis and Collin M. Randall; great-grandchildren, Vito and Wilam DeSantis and Abigail Randall; his sister, Pat Spring along with nieces and nephews.
Paul graduated from Elba Central School, Class of 1947, where he was president of the Student Council and played football and basketball. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce on June 17, 1950 at the First Presbyterian Church of Elba. He was a lifetime member of the Elba Volunteer Fire Department, member of the First Presbyterian Church of Elba where he served as a trustee and was a member of the Fourfold Class. He was a volunteer Master Gardner at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Batavia for over 20 years.
Paul was employed at Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester where he retired in 1991 as a sheet metal supervisor.
Calling hours and services will be held at a date and time to be announced. He will be laid to rest in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Elba. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, New York 14021 or the First Presbyterian Church of Elba, 23 North Main Street, Elba, New York 14058. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in Paul’s memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the H.E. Turner & Co. Inc. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.