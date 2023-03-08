BATAVIA — Paul I. Randall, age 92, of Batavia, a longtime resident of Elba, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 26, 1930 in Attica, a son of the late Wesley Randall and Mary Bell Roth Randall.
He leaves behind his wife, Joyce Ames Randall; sons, David P. (Laura) Randall and Todd M. Randall; grandchildren, Wesley F. Randall, Emily M. (Joe) DeSantis and Collin M. Randall; great-grandchildren, Vito and Wilam DeSantis and Abigail Randall; his sister, Pat Spring; along with nieces and nephews.
Paul graduated from Elba Central School, Class of 1947, where he was president of the Student Council and played football and basketball. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce, on June 17, 1950 at the First Presbyterian Church of Elba. He was a lifetime member of the Elba Volunteer Fire Department, member of the First Presbyterian Church of Elba, where he served as a trustee and was a member of the Fourfold Class. He was a volunteer Master Gardner at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Batavia for over 20 years.
Paul was employed at Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester, where he retired in 1991 as a sheet metal supervisor.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Services will immediately follow visitation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest privately in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Elba. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, Ny 14021 or the First Presbyterian Church of Elba, 23 North Main Street, Elba, NY 14058. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in Paul’s memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.