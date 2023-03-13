Paul Linsey, 80, of Hudson, Fla., (formerly of Alexander, NY) passed away suddenly at home on March 6, 2023.
Paul was born Dec. 18, 1942, to the late Edward and Evelyn Linsey of Bennington, N.Y. The youngest of three, he is predeceased by his brother Donald Linsey, and survived by his loving sister, Shirley Kuchler.
Paul married Julie Hinz in 1978 and the two spent their lives together for the next 44 years. They had a daughter, Beth, to whom he was a devoted and loving father.
In addition to his wife, Julie, and daughter, Beth (Michael) Paull of Macedon, N.Y., he will be forever missed by his granddaughters, Emerson and Harper Paull, who were the subjects of their Papa’s adoration.
He is also survived by stepdaughter, Jennifer Boyce of Buffalo, N.Y., and her children, Zachery, Dekota, and Austin, who also knew him as Papa. He leaves behind a son, Christopher; and daughter, Rebecca; and several nieces and nephews.
Those who knew Paul know how much he loved the Buffalo Bills. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor his memory, SHOUT a little bit louder now.