Pauline L. Timothy, 95, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully at her home, on March 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 22, 1927, in Nunda, N.Y., daughter of the late Alvin and Iva Morse Lee. Pauline graduated from Nunda High School in 1945 with “top-of-class” honors. Pauline was a homemaker but had a busy life away from home as well. For many years she cleaned the Pavilion Methodist Church as well as other private residences and also spent some time working at Mallory Timers. She also enjoyed her time as a girl scout leader for 35 years, coaching youth softball in Wyoming, being a literacy volunteer and also serving on the Community Action board.
Along with her parents, Pauline is predeceased by her husband, Leonard Timothy; her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Susan Timothy; her sister, Marguerite Summerville; her brothers, Dick Lee and Don Lee; her grandson, Kelly Timothy; her great grandchild, Casey Timothy.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Karen (Andy) Hart of Batavia; her sons, Gary Timothy of Wyoming, Craig (Carolyn) Timothy of Wyoming; her sister, Carol Gould of Dalton, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong pen pal from Ireland, Pat Orr.
Friends may call on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Robinson and Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Pauline's funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 4 p.m. Burial for Pauline will take place Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. in Hunt Hollow Cemetery.