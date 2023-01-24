Peggy A. LeBaron (nee Schlabach) of Corfu, N.Y., passed away Jan. 23, 2023. Beloved wife of Donald LeBaron; dear stepmother of Stacey (Matthew) Carey, Kelli (Jonathan) Kropf and Brian (Thomas) LeBaron; loving grandmother of Connor, Brianna, Caden and Ava; sister of Tom (Linda) Schlabach, Gary (Cynthia) Schlabach, Connie (Rich) Smith and the late Douglas (Teri) Schlabach; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, 10675 Allegheny Rd., Darien Center, N.Y., Saturday at 10 a.m. (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, N.Y., Friday from 3-7 p.m. Peggy was a 1965 graduate of Alden High School. She retired from Wyoming Correctional Facility after 20 years of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Duffys Friends at http://duffysfriends.org/donate. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.
