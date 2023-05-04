Peter A. Allbright, age 63, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Pike, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Advent Health Waterford Lakes ER in Orlando, Fla.
He was born in Warsaw, N.Y., on April 24, 1959, a son to the late Richard Eugene and Jennie Bell (King) Allbright.
Peter worked in the carpentry trade for 36 years, working for the Rochester Carpenters Union -85 and in Florida as a handyman. He was a hobby farmer who raised cows, goats, chickens, harvested fruits and vegetables and sold them on his roadside stand. He enjoyed buying and selling items at local flea markets and always looked forward to the Rennigers Extravaganza that was held in Mt. Dora, Fla.
He enjoyed going on cruises, collecting gems, traveling back to New York to see friends and especially seeing his grandchildren, loved is dogs, when family and friends would visit in Florida he enjoyed showing them around the area and taking them to the largest McDonald’s located in Orlando. He had a great sense of humor, often telling people that he played in the Putt-Putt world Circuit. In Peter’s younger days, he enjoyed skiing and golfing.
He is survived by his fiancée, Ruth Ellis; children, Karen Lee Giles of St. Petersburg, Fla., Peter (Savannah) Allbright of Bliss, Elizabeth Altoft of Pavilion; brother, Bruce Richard Allbright of Pike; 7 grandchildren, KayLeeRay, Trevor, Allison, Xander, Lilith, Arianna and Zoey; 2 great-grandchildren, Arthur and Elijah; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Joshua Allbright, who passed away in 1986; and a brother, David Alan Allbright, who passed away in 2021.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2022, at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main St. in Perry, where services will follow at 1 p.m.
Peter will be laid to rest in Elmwood Cemetery in Pike.
Memorial contributions may be to the First Orlando Baptist Church, 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32805 or to the Moose International, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539.
For more information, please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street, Perry, NY 14530.