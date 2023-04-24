STUART, Fla. — Peter Maxwell Swartz, 58, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Peter was born Friday, Jan. 17, 1964, in Batavia, a son of Dr. David M. and Janice Kasmer Swartz of Batavia.
A 1983 graduate of Batavia High School. Peter moved to Florida shortly after and loved it there. He worked as a Stone Mason for many years and started his own business; Creative Stone Design, building waterfalls and water gardens. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed walking the warm beaches looking for shells. He lived life with a big heart and was willing to help anyone in need. He loved his family dearly and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Helen Kasmer, John and Gertrude Swartz.
Surviving along with his parents are his brother, David J. Swartz of Batavia; his sister, Susan (David) Swartz-Hinton of Aurora, Ohio and his nephews, David D. (Dr. Hannah Medvid) Hinton, Dr. Andrew J. (Chelsea) Hinton and Spencer D. Swartz.
There are no prior visiting hours. Memorial services for Peter will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main Street, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peter’s name may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020 or to Chautauqua Lake Association, 429 East Terrace Avenue, Lakewood, New York 14750 or online at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VEXF9PLS7T8B8. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia.