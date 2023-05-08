Phyllis James, 78, of Hoschton, Ga., passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, after a long illness of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. She was born to the late Gladys Marcena and Leonard Jerome Vigneri in Warsaw, N.Y.
Phyllis loved her entire family and took every opportunity to talk about her grandchildren. In her spare time, she loved her outings with her best friend and sister, Diane (Dominessy). Phyllis cared deeply for her friends and neighbors in New York and Georgia. She was kind and full of love, she wanted to please everyone and found comfort and peace in praying for all. Phyllis graduated from Warsaw Central School and received her LPN degree where she worked several years in the medical field. Phyllis enjoyed supporting her four sons who all played high school football. She spent an immense amount of time with the football boosters during that time.
She is survived by sons, Daniel (Sharon) James, Aaron (Cary) James, Scott (Brandi) James; sister, Diane (Edward) Dominessy; and seven grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by both parents; the recent passing of her husband, David James (on Feb. 26, 2023); son, Wade James; and twin-brother, Phil Vigneri.
A small memorial service for family and close friends will be held at the family’s convenience.