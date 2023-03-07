Phyllis M. Turner
WARSAW — Phyllis M. Turner, age 85, of Warsaw, N.Y., passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the East Side Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw. Phyllis was born in Walworth, N.Y., to the late Raymond and Laura Cook Schaefer. She was a 1956 graduate of Wayne Central School. Phyllis met the love of her life, Edgar Turner, while square dancing and they married in 1957. They resided in Rochester where they raised a wonderful family. They ran a successful business together, where she kept the books, Turners Plumbing and Heating. They retired in 1998 and moved “To the Woods” of Warsaw. Phyllis loved reading, gardening, crossword puzzles, cutting and stacking wood, but her favorite past time was dancing with her husband, Ed, until they turned out the lights and the band packed up their gear. They met many dear friends along their journey.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Turner; and a son, Bradley Turner.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edgar Turner of Warsaw; a son, Jeffrey (Lisa) Turner of Hilton; a daughter, Wendy (Larry) Linville of Spencerport; five grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, and Lyndsay Turner, Bradley and Matthew Englert.
Friends of Phyllis M. Turner may call from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw. A time of sharing will follow the calling. Memorial contributions are requested in Phyllis’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, plant a tree or send cards. Burial will be private in the Wyoming Cemetery.