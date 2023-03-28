Rachel R. Trippi, age 41, of Batavia, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
She was born in Warsaw, N.Y., on Sept. 1, 1981, a daughter to LuAnne L. (Livingston) Roberts and Francis P. Trippi.
Rachel was a graduate of John Marshall High School in Rochester.
She was a server for Rancho Viejo Restaurant in Batavia.
Rachel loved being a mother to Lilly and spending time with family and friends and enjoyed cooking.
She is survived by her mother, LuAnne L. (Livingston) Roberts of Castile; father: Francis P. (Donna) Trippi of Leicester; companion: Jeramy Farnsworth of Batavia; daughter, Lilly Farnsworth of Batavia; maternal grandmother, Betty Livingston of Perry; sister, Chelsie (Bryce) Hamilton of Castile; brothers, Lucas Roberts of Rochester, Matthew (Carly) Trippi of Hamlin; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, Nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main St. in Perry, where services will follow at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to set up a trust fund for Rachel’s daughter, Lilly. Contributions can be directed to Chelsie Hamilton, 6028 Tenefly Rd., Castile, NY 14427.
