Ralph Bernard “Bernie” Yoffredo, died on 3/20/2023 in Palm Harbor, Fla. He was raised in Holley, N.Y., and was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Christopher) Yoffredo. Also predeceasing him were his siblings, David, Florence, Helen (Carlo), and Albert; his dear wife, Marlene (Webster); and nephews, Edward and Fred Carlo; and niece, Carolyn (Vandetta). He is survived by his five nieces.
Following his graduation from Holley High, he attended Brockport State, served with the US Army in Korea, and returned to Brockport where he earned his BS, MS, and later a CAS, and additional doctoral studies at the University of Buffalo.
His teaching/administrative career took him to Albion, Byron-Bergen, G-W BOCES, MUSDA, and SUNY Brockport.
Following his retirement from education in 1981, he and Marlene built, operated, and owned Bernie’s Laundromat in Medina, and was also involved in many real estate projects in Orleans and Monroe counties.
A Celebration of Life and Military Funeral will be held in Holley, N.Y., at a later date.