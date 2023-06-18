BEERGEN — Raymond Henry Allyn, 93, of Bergen passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Raymond was born on April 10, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., a son of the late William and Hazel (Caudle) Allyn.
Raymond began life in Gates, where he attended Spencerport school and played basketball and baseball. While in Rochester where he met Emma Nichols. They were married in West Virginia, in the holler of Nichols Mountain, at her parents’ homestead on Feb. 7, 1952. They had a beautiful horse farm in Gates, where Raymond operated a Racehorse farm and worked the nearby land. The crops were then sold at his Vegetable stand. Together they raised three wonderful children. Raymond worked for the railroad, milked cows, was an owner/operator of a dump truck business and retired as a tractor operator for Colby Homesteads Farms until his retirement.
He was a member of the Gas-Steam engine association, Churchville Lions Club and many tractor pull competitions. Raymond enjoyed sitting on the porch, growing vegetables in his garden, especially his sweet corn and pumpkin patch and spending time with his loved ones.
Surviving is his daughter, Susan Fabretti and her husband, JR, of Bergen, N.Y.; great grandchild, Nikolas Fabretti of Rochester, N.Y.
In death, Raymond is reunited with his parents, William and Hazel Allyn; children, Cheryl Reis and Debra Dutton; grandchildren, Virginia Reis, Emily Reis, and Timothy Reis; siblings, Ralph Allyn, Charlie Allyn, John Allyn and Alfred Allyn.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at H. E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 S. Lake Ave, Bergen, NY 14416. Raymond’s Funeral Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Rest Cemetery in Bergen, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, or the Reis Memorial Scholarship, ATTN: Reis Memorial Scholarship 6917 W Bergen Rd, Bergen, NY 14416
