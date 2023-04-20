Raymond J. Eley, 90, of Batavia, formerly of North Java, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2023. He was born in North Java on Nov. 29, 1932 to the late William and Pearl (Gibney) Eley. In addition to his parents, Raymond is predeceased by his first wife of 56 years, Eileen Eley.
Raymond served proudly in the United States Army in Korea and retired from Attica Correctional Facility in 1990. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Wyoming County.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Pearl (Hawker) Eley; the loving father of Donald (Diane) Eley, Robert Eley, Kenneth (Pamela) Eley, William (Kimberly) Eley, Noreen (Mike) Adams, and Dennis (Amy) Eley; brother of the late Rosemary (Norman) George, Helen (Fran) Kersch, Charles (Barbara) Eley, Bernie (Monica) Eley, Margaret (Neil) Miller, Joan (Frank) Minkle, James (Ingred) Eley; a grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 9; also his extended family Ronnie Hawker, Linda (Ken) Catino and the late Reggie Hawker; along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior calling hours. An 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, 4316 NY-98, North Java, NY 14113. Ray will be laid to rest in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charlotte House, 4316 NY-98, North Java, NY 14113. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, N.Y. 14020.