Renate (Rae) E. Butzbach, 85, of Varysburg passed away at home on Friday, July 21, 2023. Rae was born in Germany on March 30, 1938 to Waldemar and Elfriede Barke. She was a longtime resident of both Elba and Le Roy, a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Batavia and a 4-time cancer survivor. She retired from working as a receptionist at Elba Central School after over 25 years.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Thomas L. Butzbach; her eldest child, Thomas A. Butzbach; and goddaughter, Susan Berg (Barke).
Rae’s passion was spending quality time with her family and friends. This included camping trips, summer vacations in Canada, and spring vacations in Myrtle Beach, and later, Jekyll Island. Monthly bridge parties with her friends was also a large part of her life, as was bowling and volunteering to deliver Meals-on-Wheels for many years.
Rae rarely missed attending any sporting events of her children and later, grandchildren. Gardening was also a passion of Rae’s. Every spring her yard bloomed with various flowers, especially roses of all types.
Rae is survived by her son, Timothy (Tina) of Texas; daughter, Debra (John) Hochmuth of Varysburg; brother, Siegfried (Judy) Barke of Tonawanda; nephew, Jeffrey (Brenda) Barke; and grandchildren, David, Sara, Courtney (Shawn), Jennifer and John.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wyoming County Office of the Aging, 8 Peru Ave, Warsaw, NY 14569.
At the family’s request, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest with Thomas at the Western New York National Cemetery.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Rae’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.