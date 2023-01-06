Renee S. Richley, 69, of Darien Center, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Dec. 22, 2022) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
She was born Jan. 12, 1953, in Corning, N.Y., a daughter of the late Loren and Ada King Copp.
Renee was raised in Corning, N.Y., where she would spend summers on Keuka Lake and found her love for the outdoors which included watersports, fishing and nature. She was musically talented and that led to her involvement in theater productions, especially the Batavia Rotary shows and as a choreographer.
She was employed as an accounts manager with Cold Spring Construction Co. in Akron, where she worked for over 20 years. Renee was an avid gardener, great cook and a fan of the New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills.
She was the heart and spirit of shaping the family. Renee will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Richley of Darien Center; daughter, Samara (Justin) Valla of Michigan; son, Darryl (Ashley) Howe of East Aurora; stepson, Andrew (Carolyn) Richley of Montenegro; grandchildren, Myah, Julia, Lara, Aliza, Owen, Joan, Michaela and Analise; brother, Raymond (Carolyn) Copp of Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
