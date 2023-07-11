Richard A. Luce, 89, of Corfu, passed away on July 9, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. He was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Buffalo, to the late Allan and Florence (Keiser) Luce. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Trzaska) Luce; siblings, Kenneth (Patty) Luce, Evelyn (George) Hanel.
Dick was a proud United States Army Veteran. He retired from General Motors in Rochester. Dick owned horses with Mary Ann that ran harness races, he loved taking care of them and was an avid bettor. He was very athletic and active, enjoying biking, jogging and walking. Dick loved sports, especially the Buffalo Bills.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Debbie Maniace) Luce of Batavia, LeeAnn (Brian) Swimline of East Pembroke, Michael Luce of Medina; stepchildren, Dan (Jackie) Surdyk of Canandaigua, Carl (Michele) Surdyk of Boston, N.Y., Lynette (Greg) McGiveron of Basom, Scott (Deb) Sarama of Elkridge, Md.; siblings, Sandra (the late Ralph) Richley, Geraldine (the late Jerry) Henry, Jacki (Rudolph) Humel; 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 13, 2023. from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. An 11 a.m. Celebration of his Life will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NYS Veterans Home at Batavia, Activities Fund, 220 Richmond Ave, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.