Richard A. Mengs, 91 of Johnsonburg, a retired farmer, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was born July 7, 1931 in Orangeville, to the late Alvin and Laura (Jones) Mengs. He is preceded in death by his brother Norman Mengs and sister Althea Mengs.
He was a 1949 graduate of Attica High School, a member of the John Birch Society, and a former member of Dairylea and Agway Co. Mr. Mengs was also a member of the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church and a proud United States Army veteran.
Richard is survived by his cousins, Edith (William) Hirsch of Alexander and Arlon (Martha) Mengs of Attica.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1PM. He will be laid to rest in Johnsonburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Varysburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 638, Varysburg, NY 14167 and to the Johnsonburg Methodist Church, 3025 NY-98, Varysburg, NY 14167. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011.