Our father, Richard A. Stillinger, went home to be with his Lord on Jan. 3, 2023 at the age of 86 after a long struggle with Lewy-Body Dementia. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
Born Aug. 16, 1936, in Medina, N.Y., Richard was the only child of Alice (DuBois) and Allan J. Stillinger. Richard served in the Army from 1954 to 1957 as a helicopter mechanic stationed in Germany. Upon his return home, he married Diana Stamp of Chicago, with whom he had one daughter. In 1960, he married Mary E. Bensley of Medina and raised three sons along with his daughter. Richard retired from Harrison Radiator Div. of GM in Lockport, N.Y., in 2001, sold the home on Marshall Rd. that he had built with his own two hands, and began preparing a new home deep in the woods of Lyndonville, on land his father had owned since the 1940s. He and Mary happily lived there until 2019, when his health began to deteriorate.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Allan.
He is survived by his four children, Debra (Gary) Lynch, Jay (Pam) Stillinger, Jon (Elaine) Stillinger and Jeff (Connie) Stillinger; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many cousins and friends.
We were blessed to have him as our father. He will be greatly missed, but we look forward to the day when we see him again as we meet together in heaven for a great reunion.
Relatives and friends may attend a memorial service on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 12111 Ridge Rd. Medina, 14103. Burial will be private for the family.
Memorials may be made in Richard’s name to the church.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103.
