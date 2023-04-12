Richard B. Nichols, “Dick,” 81, of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Gateway House in Attica.
Richard was born July 28, 1941, in Batavia, a son of the late R. Dayton and Gladys (Sheffer) Nichols.
Dick was a firefighter for the City of Batavia for 31 years. He loved motorcycles and raced them into his 60s. He enjoyed roller skating, camping and was a Cub Scout leader.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Nichols of Batavia; sons, Rodney B. (Nancy) Nichols of Rochester, Edward B. (Julie) Nichols of Batavia, Ken (Mary) Nichols of Bergen and Ronald D. (Jennifer) Nichols of Niagara Falls; grandchildren, Emma, Erin, Connlan, Caleb, Abby and Logan; his sister, Gloria Helfeldt of Hurst, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his half-brothers, Robert Cheeseman and Warren Cheeseman and his nephew, Bobby Cheeseman.
Richard’s Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Stafford United Methodist Church,6134 Main Road in Stafford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Home, 91 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011, www.gatewayhomeattica.org.
