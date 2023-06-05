BATAVIA — Richard K. Doell, 79 of Batavia passed away on Monday, (May 29, 2023) at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia.
Mr. Doell was born Dec. 25, 1943 in Batavia, a son of the late Gordon and Hazel (Rouse) Doell.
Rick was a religious man who often kept to himself. He could often be found behind the camera at family functions, watching a movie, or spending time with the children in the family — whom he was great with.
Surviving are his brother, Larry Doell of Rochester; and sister-in-law, Diane Doell of Darien Center. Nieces and nephews also survive.
In death he is reunited with his parents and brother, Carl Doell.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday (June 24, 2023) from 10 to 11 a.m. at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street in Batavia. Richard’s Memorial Service will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery in Attica will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.