PAVILION — Richard “Mike” Whalen, 74, of York Road, passed away early Saturday morning (April 22, 2023) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 30, 1948 in Batavia, a son of the late Richard and Myrtle Heissenbuttle Whalen.
Following his graduation from Pavilion Central School in 1966, Mike worked for 20 years at Trojan Industries in Batavia until their closing. Following that, he was employed as a Heavy Equipment Salesman at George & Swede in Pavilion before working as a Parts Manager for L.B. Smith in Buffalo, where he was Parts Manager of the Year in 2001. He returned to George & Swede to become part owner in 2007 and retired from there in 2014. Mike had many business associates who became very close friends.
Mike leaves his wife, Sandra (Kingsley) of 56 years, as well as a sister, Jackie Lapp of Warsaw and two sons, Andrew (Jane) of Peoria, Ariz. and Mark (Gail) of Attica. He also leaves four very dear grandchildren; Mikayla, Michael, Emma and Max Whalen. He leaves a sister-in-law, Cheri (Bill) Pitcher of Batavia and four brothers-in-law, Craig, Douglas and Dennis Kingsley and Gordon Davis, all of Pavilion, as well as sisters-in-law, Sue and Carol Kingsley. He was very close to and proud of his many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard and Myrtle Whalen, Mike was predeceased by his son, Robert and his sisters, Mary Alice (Edward) Rogers, Patricia (Charles) Davis and Loretta “Ret” Davis.
Mike loved to play cards in his younger days and in recent years he was an avid reader. He was a lifelong member of Mary Immaculate Parish in Pavilion. He bowled, he golfed, he laughed, he loved. He had a great work ethic which he passed on to his sons and grandchildren. Mike was kind, thoughtful and known for his generosity. He also had a great memory and could be relied on to remember names, places and events.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd. (Rt. 19), Le Roy. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 28 at 10:00 AM at Mary Immaculate Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 11095 St. Mary’s Street, Pavilion, NY. Interment will immediately follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Mike are suggested to either the Hollwedel Memorial Library, 5 Woodrow Dr., Pavilion, NY 14525 or the Pavilion Fire Dept., P.O. Box 156, Pavilion, NY 14525
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Mike’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.