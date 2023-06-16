Richard N. Neth, 82, of Batavia, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Veterans Home at Batavia. He was born in Batavia, July 14, 1940, to the late Norman and Rose (Donahue) Neth.
Dick was a proud United States Navy Veteran and also served 25 years in the Army Reserves. He volunteered at the VA Medical Center in Batavia, he was an Ombusman for many years and member of Ascension Parish. Dick was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Shirley A. (Ruzzi) Neth of Batavia; sons, John (Julie) Neth of North Fort Myers, Fla., Michael (Tonya) Neth of Birmingham, Ala., Stephen (Anna) Neth of Nashville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Gary (Jennifer) Neth, Gregory (Jessica) Neth, Jamie (Alicia) Neth and Ruby Neth; four great-grandchildren, Charley, Corrie, Liam and Niko; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner Street, Batavia, NY 14020. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. with Military Honors at Western New York National Cemetery, Corfu.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of masses. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
