Richard R. “Dick” Tracy, 89, of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, with the love of his life by his side at United Memorial Medical Center. He was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Batavia, to the late James and Margaret (Rogers) Tracy. He is preceded in death by siblings, James, Jean and William; brother-in-law, Frank Spiotta.
Dick proudly served for 4 years in the United States Air Force. After returning home, he worked as a Meat Cutter and retired from Marchese Bells / Loblaws in Batavia. along with working in other butcher shops. Dick absolutely loved the Buffalo Bills, he was a Sabres fan and avid golfer, both playing and watching. He will be remembered as the sweetest, kindest, gentlest and honest man his beloved wife, Fran, has ever known, he truly was “one in a million”.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Frances (Spiotta) Tracy of Batavia; daughter, Alisa Tracy of Batavia; sisters, Judy D’Angelo of Avon, Marge Goodwin of Le Roy; sister-in-law, Susan Spiotta of Batavia; along with several nieces and nephews.
All are invited to call on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at Resurrection Parish, 303 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A noon Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. He will be Entombed in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Genesee Cancer Assistance, 127 North St., Batavia, NY 14020 or to the ARC, 64 Walnut St, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, N.Y., 14020.