Richard “Rick” L. Kriger Jr., 59, of Alexander, passed away peacefully with his loving mother by his side, on Tuesday afternoon, April 11, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 13, 1963, in Batavia, to Shirley L. (Cramer) Kriger of Attica and the late Richard L. Kriger Sr. He is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Kriger Stack.
Rick was in his late 30’s when he was diagnosed with Gordon Holmes disease.
Rick graduated with Alexander Central School Class of 1982. He attended Community College of the Finger Lakes in Canandaigua and graduated in 1984 with a degree in Natural Resources Conservation. He attended an additional year to earn his Certificate in Taxidermy in 1985. Rick was proud to be a Boy Scout from the time he joined in Elementary School. He earned the Order of the Arrow designation. He was very fond of Camp Sam Wood in Pike and taught Archery there when he was on summer college break. Rick worked as a Fish Culturist for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation at the Randolph Fish Hatchery until he went on disability retirement on Jan. 3, 2005. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially loving the Autumn season because it meant deer hunting would begin soon. Rick loved animals and had many pets during the course of his life including dogs, cats, rabbits, an opossum and even a raccoon at one time. He raised chickens and turkeys. Rick drove to Alaska the summer of 1988 and spent several weeks there.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his sister, Shelly L. (Sean) Sweeney of Orlando, Fla.; nephews, Mark J. (Hannah) Ostertag Jr. of Bargersville, Ind., and Sean M. Sweeney Jr, of Orlando, Fla.; 2 great-nephews, Micah and Judah Ostertag; and 3 great-nieces, Lucy, Emmaline and Eden Ostertag, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving is his former wife, Jennifer Hall- Kriger.
Friends are invited to a 2 p.m. Celebration of Life on Friday, May 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 Main St, Attica, NY 14011. He will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, Attica.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be distributed to charities of their choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.