Richard S. Cina, 88, of Stafford passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the United Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Batavia on April 17, 1934 to the late Charles and Margaret (Gautieri) Cina. In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his wife, Nancy (Bielinski) Cina.
Richard worked for many years as an Electronic Technician at the Wyoming County Correctional Facility and also taught defensive driving for AARP for years. He was a lifetime member at St. Anthony’s Church and Ascension Parish. He was an avid bowler and card player, enjoyed going to the casino and loved older cars. Richard was known as a very intelligent man who could fix anything. He will be remembered as being a great family man to his children, grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Clark Cina of Batavia, Richard (Kimberly) Cina Jr. of Churchville, Tim (Tina) Cina of Scottsville and Christine (Raymond) Hernandez of North Carolina; a sister, Jennie (Frank) D’Aurizio of Batavia; 8 grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Rebecca and Charles Cina, Joshua Lehr, Richard, Jessica and Eric Hernandez; 7 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Co. Inc., 329-333 West Main St., Batavia, NY 14020. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday the 28th at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner St. B, in Batavia. Richard will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.