Richard S. McDonald of Bennington, N.Y. July 11, 2023. Loving husband of Donna Mae McDonald for 64 years; dear father of David (Bess), Mark (Kate) and Todd (Elizabeth) McDonald; grandfather of Katie, Matthew, Erin, Caroline and Leah McDonald; brother of Marlene McDonald, Patricia (late Bill) Pruyn and the late Loraine Dunker and Glenn R. (Margaret) McDonald; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, N.Y. Monday, July 17, from 3-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial From Sacred Heart Church, 1230 Clinton St., Bennington, N.Y. Tuesday at 10 a.m. (Assemble at Church) Richard worked for National Fuel for over 40 years, was President of McDonald Bus Service Inc., Cowlesville, N.Y., and was a Life Member and Past Fire Chief of the Cowlesville Fire Dept. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cowlesville and Bennington Fire Companies. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.
