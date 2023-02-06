Rita Giuliano, 87, of Oakfield, N.Y., passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in Pozzuoli, near Naples, Italy, on May 11, 1935 to Lucia (née DiBonito) and Giuseppe Lubrano. She spent her early life in Italy, completing high school and some higher education before marrying her husband, Reno Giuliano, on Jan. 10, 1961 in Naples. She came to America in 1962, settling in Oakfield.
A proud mother and grandmother, she adored her children and her grandchildren, who loved her deeply. She served her community as a longtime member of St. Padre Pio Parish and enjoyed baking, walking, gardening, playing bingo and going to the casino.
She is survived by her husband, Reno; her children, Cindy (Jim) Hayes and Frank (Tom King) Giuliano; her grandchildren, Maria and Emily (Daniel Giovino) Hayes; her sister, Ida (Raffaele) Di Giorgio of Milan, Italy; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gerardo Lubrano; and her sisters, Maria Rosaria Lubrano, Filomena Esposito and Angelina Fry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Padre Pio Church, 56 Maple Avenue, Oakfield, NY 14125. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Genesee Senior Foundation, Inc., 2 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.burdettandsanford.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Avenue, Oakfield.