Rita M. Rowcliffe, known affectionately as the “Gas Lady,” has left us at the age of 88. She was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Rochester, N.Y., to her loving parents, Gordon Cudney and Etta (Roberts) Cudney. Rita was a woman who dedicated her life to hard work, leaving an indelible mark on the communities she served.
Rita’s career was a testament to her commitment and work ethic. For an impressive 33 years, she served faithfully at Rochester Telephone. Her dedication knew no bounds as she continued to work for another 22 years at Batavia Tops Markets as the beloved “Gas Lady.” The nickname had become synonymous with Rita, a title that brought warmth and familiarity to all who encountered her. In total, Rita spent an astounding 66 years of her life working tirelessly until she retired at the remarkable age of 86.
Education held great importance for Rita, and she took pride in being a member of the Byron-Bergen Class of 1953. She cherished the friendships formed during those formative years and delighted in reuniting with her classmates each month.
Beyond her professional endeavors and academic achievements, Rita possessed a vibrant spirit filled with diverse interests. She enjoyed trips to the casino where she savored the thrill of chance and fortune. Furthermore, Rita embarked on extraordinary adventures with her late husband on Trailways buses while he worked as a driver.
On July 10, 2023, Rita peacefully passed away in the tender embrace of the Lord. Although our hearts may be heavy with grief, let us remember Rita’s remarkable resilience and unwavering dedication throughout her life.
Rita will forever be treasured by those who survive her. She is mourned deeply by her surviving family members: her brother, Lyle (late Jane) Cudney of Orchard Park; sisters-in-law, Shirley Cudney of Byron and Marlene (late Paul) Cerefin of Batavia. Special nieces, Paula (David Renzo) Phillips of Batavia and Sandra (Wayne) Benz of Elba also held a special place in Rita’s heart.
Among those who preceded Rita in death were her beloved husband, Richard H. Rowcliffe; and by her siblings, Jean (late John) Bamburowski, Glenn (late Mildred) Cudney, Marjorie (late Paul) Bostwick, Janet (late Paul) Zambito, Virginia (late Charles) Butler, Phyllis Hart, Lee Cudney, and Marilyn (late Richard) Smart.
To honor the life and legacy of Rita, visitation services will be held at H.E. Turner & Co., Inc., 403 E Main Street in Batavia on July 13, 2023 from 3 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.
A funeral service will follow the next day on July 14 at the funeral home to pay respects to this remarkable woman who touched the lives of so many. The service will commence at 2 p.m.
Those wishing may make a memorial contribution to a charity of donor’s choice.
As we say goodbye to Rita M. Rowcliffe, let us celebrate a life filled with dedication, hard work, and unwavering love for family and friends. May her memory serve as a reminder to us all that through commitment and passion, we can leave an enduring impact on the lives we touch. Rest in peace, dear Rita.
Please share an expression of condolence with Rita’s family at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.