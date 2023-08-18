Robert C. Moscicki, PE, age 88, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Batavia, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2023, at Heidi’s Haven in Lady Lake, Fla. Bob was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 1934, the son of the late Cecil and Helen (Wujick) Moscicki. Bob married Leona, (Lee) (Sobolewski) Moscicki on July 7, 1956, and lived in Batavia, N.Y., until they relocated to Leesburg, Fla., in 2007. Bob was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Leesburg. Bob and Lee were happily married for 59 years. Bob is survived by his daughter, Saundra (Sandy) Moscicki (Partner, Carmen Stief) of Cape Cod, Mass. He was predeceased by his wife, Leona; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Cheryl (MacArthur) Moscicki; his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Willard Preston; and his brother-in-law, Bayne Johnson.
Bob is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carol (Sobolewski) Johnson of Silver Springs, N.Y.; granddaughter, Jela Gerrard and three great-grandchildren of Warsaw, N.Y.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Bob is also survived by his dear family friends, Phil and Tina Marks family and Ken and Leigh Ann Pyc family.
Bob graduated from Batavia High School in 1951. He attended Buffalo State Technical College and the University of Buffalo, then he served in the US Army Reserves. Bob began working as an Engineer at Graham Manufacturing Company in Batavia, N.Y., in 1956. He obtained his Professional Engineering License in 1969. Bob was promoted to Quality Assurance Engineering Manager and then retired in 2000 as Vice President of Graham Manufacturing Corporation.
Bob was an exceptional drummer and enjoyed playing in dance bands around Batavia, N.Y., he also offered private drum lessons. He was a drummer with Mighty St. Joe’s Drum Corps, and also directed the drum line. Bob could still play an amazing paradiddle on his drum pad just months prior to his passing.
Bob and his wife, Lee, and family spent summers at their cottage on Silver Lake, in Perry, N.Y., for 29 years, from 1974 to 2003. He enjoyed his time with his beloved “Lake Family”, close friends and neighbors at the lake. Bob had a double garage built across the street from the cottage and it was named “Bob’s Garage”, where he had his work bench and all his tools. It was a place where all his friends would gather. He really enjoyed his Lake Family and get-togethers in his garage. Everyone there knew that Bob’s birthday was like a famous holiday, and his Lake Family always spoiled him with wonderful birthday parties.
Bob’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to his devoted caregivers Laura, Faria, and Nan at Heidi’s Haven in Lady Lake, Fla.
There will be a Mass at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Leesburg, Fla., on Aug. 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 11 a.m. on the same day at a location to be determined. Beyer’s Funeral Home of Leesburg, Fla., is overseeing the arrangements. At a later date to be announced, there will be a Mass at Ascension Parish Catholic Church in Batavia, N.Y. Immediately following Mass, there will be graveside services at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia, N.Y., where Bob will be laid to rest with his wife, Lee, and their son, Bruce. A Celebration of Life will take place after the burial. Local arrangements completed by the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc. in Le Roy. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Bob’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Cornerstone Hospice, in The Villages, Fla., or the charity of one’s choice.
