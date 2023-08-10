Robert D. “Bob” Eschenlauer, 59, of Batavia passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 24, 1963 to Donald Eschenlauer and the late Yvonne (Mulvihill) Eschenlauer.
In addition to his father, Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Theresa “Momma” (Ammirati) Eschenlauer, and all of his children, Crystal (Eschenlauer) and Mark Gutman, Patricia “Pattie” (Eschenlauer) and Thomas De Salvo, Jessica Eschenlauer, Brian Eschenlauer, Robert “Robbie” Eschenlauer, Sophia Eschenlauer and Nicole Saeli; his grandchildren, Brianna Gutman, Luke Gutman, Cristian De Salvo, Gracie Eschenlauer, Aubrey Eschenlauer and Layla Saeli; his beloved dog; Spider; grandpuppy, Blew; his siblings, Ronald (Luann) Eschenlauer, Donald (Rita) Eschenlauer, Dawn Yarington and Robin (Walt Hale) Eschenlauer; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob loved the Miami Dolphins, video games, music, snowmobiling, gardening, being outside barefoot in nature and hanging out with his friends. Those closest to him, you know who you are.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1–6 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 3808 West Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.