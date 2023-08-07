Robert D. Mix Sr., 87, of Medina, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at the Medina Memorial Hospital.
Born on Jan. 1, 1936 in Bolivar, N.Y, he was the son of the late John L. and Pearl (Nolan) Mix.
Robert started work at Harrison Radiator and after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he married the former Donna White and together they raised four children. He retired from Harrison’s in 1991 and went back to work as a school bus driver for Ridge Road Express until 2013. Robert was a past Auxiliary Officer for the Orleans County Motorcycle Patrol, a member of the Medina Masonic Lodge, a member of the Medina American Legion and a former member of Odd Fellows. He enjoyed working on cars and going to cruise nights and going camping.
Robert is survived by his current wife, Karen Mix, his children, Robert Mix Jr. of Lockport, N.Y., Barry (Cheryl) Mix of Middleport, N.Y., three stepchildren, Debra Parker of Medina, N.Y. and Terri Simmons of Buffalo, N.Y., and Ray Gilman of Alabama, N.Y., six grandchildren, Robert Mix III, Tiffany Mix, Stephanie Sconiers, Steven Mix, Amber Neyes, Nicole Kuhn, also surviving are several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Robert is predeceased by a former wife, Patricia Mix, 10 siblings, and a son, Merle “Randy” Mix and a daughter, Michelle Mix.
Relatives and friends may call at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. noon with the Pastor Erik Olsen officiating. Burial will be in the Lynhaven Cemetery with full military honors.