Robert G. Hawkins, 89, of Attica, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Le Roy. He was born in Addison, N.Y., to the late Elmer and Madge (Shumway) Hawkins. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis (Stuart) Hawkins; a son, Bruce Hawkins; brothers, William and James Hawkins.
Robert retired as a Sergeant from Wyoming Correctional Facility in Attica. He enjoyed playing cards with his wife and spending time with his family. Robert was a man of great faith and member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Orangeville and member of Masonic West Star Lodge -413 in Varysburg.
He is survived by his children, Robert Hawkins of Attica, Patricia (Thomas) Fernaays of Le Roy, Stuart (Lori) Hawkins of Tombstone, Ariz., Sue (Jeff Hauger) Hawkins of Attica, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2165 Exchange St., Attica, NY 14011. A Celebration of his Life will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, Attica, NY 14011.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, P.O. Box 144, Attica, NY 14011 or to Attica Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 11 Water St., Attica, NY 14011. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.