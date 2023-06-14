Robert J. “Bobby” Tyler, 62 of Medina, N.Y. entered into rest on Monday, June 12, 2023 after a long illness. Born on Oct. 15, 1960 in Batavia, N.Y., he was the son of Margaret (Laney) Tyler and the late Robert Tyler.
Bobby played football and baseball for Elba High School, graduating in 1979. He received an Associate’s Degree from RIT in Precision Manufacturing Technology. He was employed with Phinney Tool & Die of Medina and currently with Mahle-Behr Troy Inc. of Lockport.
Bobby was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and enjoyed all varieties of hunting, but enjoyed fishing most of all. He would spend countless hours on his boat with his family and friends. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his two sons discussing their views about sports, politics, and food (mostly junk food) and reminiscing about the past. Bob always had a story to tell if you were willing to listen.
Besides his mother, Bob is survived by his two sons, Luke (Nicole Cyr) Tyler of Medina and John Tyler of Gasport, N.Y., four siblings, Mary Carver of Batavia, N.Y., Daniel (Darlene Clarke) Tyler of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Barbara (Alan) Austin of Albion, N.Y. and Catherine (Jon) Bartello of Batavia, N.Y. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his father, Bob is predeceased by two brother-in-laws, James Ambrose and Shane Carver.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private for the family.
