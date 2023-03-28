Robert J. Terry Sr., 86, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, at home.
He was born May 28, 1936, in Batavia, N.Y., a son of the late Beulah and Parker Terry Jr.
Robert served his country with the U.S. Marines from 1954-1957. He was employed with the City of Batavia Water Dept. prior to his retirement.
All who were lucky enough to know Bob knew he was genuine, lighthearted, had a heart of gold and was a very giving person. He was the best husband, dad and grandpa there ever was. Anyone who knew our dad knew his sense of humor and the smile he would put on your face.
Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of 63 years, Jeanette Jankowski Terry of Batavia; loving and grateful children, Robert Terry Jr. of Middlebury, Paula Terry Brown of Batavia, David (Jennifer) Terry of Nixa, Mo., and Beth (Kenneth) Lipinski of Corfu. He was a wonderful grandpa to 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Terry Scafetta of Vero Beach, Fla.
Funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment with military honors will be in Grandview Cemetery.
